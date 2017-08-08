Selena Gomez has been cast in Woody Allen’s next movie

The as-yet-untitled film will also star Elle Fanning

Selena Gomez has been cast in Woody Allen‘s next feature-length film.

The pop star previously appeared on screen in movies such as Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals Of Caring and In Dubious Battle. She also executive produced Netflix‘s controversial drama 13 Reasons Why.

Gomez will star alongside Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in the as-yet-untitled project. Further details about the movie are also undisclosed at this time, including storyline and characters.

However, it is known that the film will be released by Amazon Studios, who Allen worked with on his recent film Cafe Society, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Meanwhile, Gomez recently released the video for her new track, ‘Fetish’.

Directed by Petra Collins, the clip sees her eating soap, glass and lipstick, and putting her tongue in an eyelash curler.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Later, Gucci Mane appears to do his verse while Gomez is in a giant walk-in fridge.

Earlier this year, Gomez sampled Talking Heads on her single ‘Bad Liar’. The track utilises Tina Weymouth’s bassline from the 1977 new wave classic ‘Psycho Killer’. It was co-written by songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who also worked with Gomez on her 2015 album ‘Revival’.

Tranter revealed that the band’s David Byrne has given the song his seal of approval, saying: “He heard it, loved it and approved it. Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.”

Byrne issued his own response too, writing on Twitter: “I really like the song… and her performance too.”