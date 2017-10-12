People have been sharing this viral clip of Seth MacFarlane calling out Harvey Weinstein

The 'Family Guy' creator made the jibe at the producer - who is now facing mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault - back in 2013

A clip of Seth MacFarlane calling out Harvey Weinstein in 2013 has gone viral following the allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against the producer in the past week.

Weinstein was fired from the board of his own company last weekend as the allegations surfaced – some of which date back decades – though the producer has denied the claims.

Amid the furore, a clip of Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane publicly calling out Weinstein back in 2013 has gone viral.

In the clip, MacFarlane is shown announcing the nominees for Best Supporting Actress with Emma Stone ahead of the 2013 Academy Awards, which he hosted. After all of the names are read out, MacFarlane says: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” Watch the clip below.

MacFarlane commented on the jibe on Twitter yesterday (October 11), writing: “In 2011, my friend and colleague Jessica Barth, with whom I worked on the Ted films, confided in me regarding her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances. She has since courageously come forward to speak out.

“It was with this account in mind that, when I hosted the Oscars in 2013, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction,” he continued.

“Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger. There is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this.”

It was reported overnight that Weinstein may face ‘criminal investigations’ over the allegations which have been made against him.