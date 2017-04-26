Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner land comedy roles in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake

They'll join Donald Glover and James Earl Jones in the remake.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are being lined up for key voice roles in Disney’s new The Lion King movie.

Disney is remaking the classic 1994 animated film in a similar manner to the CGI-filled, live-action adaptation of last year’s The Jungle Book, which featured the voices of Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. The Jungle Book‘s director, Jon Favreau, is also directing the new movie, whose release date has yet to be confirmed.

Rogen is about to be cast as Pumbaa the warthog, The Wrap reports, while Eichner is finalising a deal to play Timon the meerkat. Eichner and Rogen previously appeared together in Bad Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising, while Eichner is also known for his roles in Parks And Recreation and Difficult People.

In Disney’s original 1994 animated movie The Lion King, Timon and Pumbaa provide light relief and sing songs including ‘Hakuna Matata’. Both characters are voiced by Nathan Lane.

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino has already been cast as Simba in the remake. Meanwhile, James Earl Jones will provide the voice of Mufasa, reprising his role from the original 1994 film.

It has also been reported that Disney wants to cast Beyoncé as Nala the lion in the remake.

As an actor, Beyoncé is best known for her roles in Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther and Austin Powers In Goldmember. Her last film appearance was a voice role in 2013’s Epic. She completed her Formation World Tour in support of her highly acclaimed Lemonade album in October.