Seth Rogen is tweeting at Donald Trump’s son to persuade his dad to resign

Rogen wants Trump to 'go back to being just a guy on TV'

Seth Rogen has attempted to reach out to Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, in hope that he can get him to persuade his father to resign as President “before he destroys the planet”.

The actor and comedian recently noticed that Trump Jr, who will run the Trump company during his father’s presidency, follows him on Twitter, so took it upon himself to tweet at and direct message him.

“Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude,” Rogen tweeted, before DM-ing Trump Jr to ask if his father would “go back to being just a guy on TV”.

“The majority of the world would be pretty psyched,” Rogen added, before saying that he didn’t “mean to come across as a weirdo or anything”.

As of yet, it doesn’t appear that Trump Jr has responded.

See Rogen’s tweets below:

Meanwhile, a Democratic congressman recently compared Donald Trump’s America to Stranger Things‘ frightening parallel dimension the Upside Down.

JK Rowling also labelled Trump’s latest press conference as “scarier” than Psycho.

Yesterday (February 16), Trump told reporters that “leaks are real, the news is fake”, criticised the BBC for their alleged bias, asked for a question from a “friendly reporter”, falsely claimed to have the biggest electoral college win in US history and described his administration as “running like a fine-tuned machine”.

