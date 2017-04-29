Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island tease movie about a festival going ‘horribly wrong’

Following the postponement of this weekends Fyre Festival, Rogen took to Twitter to reveal his news

Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island have taken to Twitter to tease about a new movie they’re making.

In his tweet Rogen said the plot is about a festival that goes ‘horribly wrong’.

The tweets followed the recent news about Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival, which was postponed after guests arrived to find the festival site unfinished and under-prepared.

Fyre Festival was due to take place this weekend and the weekend after in the Bahamas, with the likes of Major Lazer, Disclosure, Skepta and more booked to perform. Tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000.

Ja Rule later apologised for the situation, but denied it was ‘a scam’, while festival founder Billy McFarland revealed the festival will return next year.

After the news broke this weekend, Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer) took to Twitter to announce they are in the midst of working on a film with a similar plot.

Bad Neighbours actor Rogen tweeted: “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG.”

Parody rap group The Lonely Island then responded: “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea.”

Fans were quick to respond with more questions about the alleged project, but they have yet to be met with answers.