Seth Rogen’s mother takes to Twitter after he doesn’t answer her calls

"When you don't answer your mom's phone calls for a day"

Seth Rogen’s mother was forced to reach out to the star on Twitter after he failed to answer her phone calls.

Sandy Rogen recently tweeted at the Knocked Up actor, “where are you?”. A day later, Seth shared the tweet with his followers, adding in a caption: “When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day”.

The actor’s mother later confirmed that he eventually got in touch with her “finally”. See those tweets below.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen recently said he “couldn’t deal” with James Franco during the filming of The Disaster Artist.

The pair’s forthcoming movie tells the story of the making of The Room, which has earned the title of the best worst movie ever made. In The Disaster Artist, Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, the eccentric Eastern European filmmaker who created The Room and played its lead, Johnny. Franco also directed the film, while Rogen produced it and also played The Room‘s script supervisor, Sandy Schklair.

Rogen told a post-screening audience at the Director’s Guild Of America last night (October 7) he struggled with Franco staying in character for the duration of the shoot. “I couldn’t deal with it, straight up, for the first two days,” he said. “People would come up and ask me, ‘Where’s James?’ And I was always like ‘He’s right fucking there!’”

He added: “”My grandmother came out and she just did not get what the fuck was happening. She was walking around like, ‘I thought James was in the movie?’ I never explained it to her.”