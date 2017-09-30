Sarah Jessica Parker reveals all...

Former lead Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed an important development in the production plans for a Sex and the City 3 film.

The hugely popular HBO show ran from 1998 to 2004, and starred Parker as the sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw.

Two movie spin-offs have already been made, to a mixed critical response, however, a third has now been officially ruled out.

In an interview with Extra TV at the New York City Ballet Gala, Parker responded, “It’s over… we’re not doing it,” when asked about a possible third film.

She even revealed that a script had already been written for the show, and that she was “disappointed” the movie hadn’t gone ahead. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

According to the Daily Mail, the project was shelved due to “demands” made by Kim Cattrall (who plays Samantha Jones). The Daily Mail reports that Cattrall “demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn’t sign up for the project”. However, Cattrall has hit back at the claims, writing on Twitter that, “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016”.

The pop musician Sia, who typically keeps a very low profile in the media, has even offered to play Cattrall’s role in her absence.

