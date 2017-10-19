Shia LaBeouf ordered to take anger management classes

Star pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge

Shia LaBeouf has been ordered to undergo anger-management counselling as part of a plea deal related to an arrest earlier this year.

The 31-year-old actor was arrested in the lobby of a hotel in Savannah, Georgia in the early hours of July 8. Savannah police said the Transformers star became “disorderly” after he asked a stranger for a cigarette and the stranger said no. LaBeouf was also accused of making racial comments while being arrested.

According to reports, LaBeouf pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge and prosecutors dropped the charge of public drunkenness. The actor has been given a year’s probation, ordered to take anger management classes and must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation. LaBeouf has also been told to pay $2,680 (£2,037) in fines.

LaBeouf previously apologised for his actions following his arrest, admitting that he was “struggling with addiction” and writing in a statement shared on Twitter: “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

He continued: “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

LaBeouf was also arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a man at his anti-Trump art installation in New York City. The actor and his collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

After LaBeouf said he felt “abandoned” by the New York museum, his controversial installation was later moved to a museum in Liverpool. It is currently be held in Nantes, France.