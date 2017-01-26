Shia LaBeouf arrested after row with protester at anti-Trump installation site

Actor launched his new project last week

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after a row with a protester over his anti-Trump art installation.

The actor was taken into custody by police after a video of a man approaching the star before embracing him and shouting, ”Hitler did nothing wrong”, surfaced online.

LaBeouf then shoved the man.

A protester told TMZ: ”Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

The protest is continuing in the absence of the actor, who is expected to be charged with a misdemeanour assault.

Police have been stationed at the protest site since Monday (January 23).

Earlier this week La Beouf shut down a white supremacist who tried to hijack his #HeWillNotDivideUs art project/anti-Trump protest livestream.

LaBeouf launched the project last week (January 20) shortly before Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

LaBeouf describes the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Meanwhile, actor Jon Voight criticised LaBeouf recently over his project, accusing him of treason for protesting against US President Donald Trump.

He also singled out Miley Cyrus for joining the Women’s March at the weekend.