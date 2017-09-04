Shia LaBeouf won’t be in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Actor appeared as Mutt Williams in 2008’s 'Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull'

It has been confirmed that Shia LaBeouf won’t star in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Disney recently confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be released in July 2020. Harrison Ford is returning to the title role and Steven Spielberg is directing. The pair last teamed up for 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will serve as producers.

Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull saw LaBeouf star as Ford’s companion Mutt Williams. However, LaBeouf later criticised the film, leading Ford to describe his co-star as a “fucking idiot”.

Now screenwriter David Koepp – who is working on Indiana Jones 5 – has revealed to EW that LaBeouf’s character won’t be returning for the latest instalment.

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say… and the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film,” Koepp said.

On the progress of the film so far, he continued: “We’re plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that’s up to Mr Spielberg and Mr Ford… I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post… If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film.”

Meanwhile, Spielberg has said that George Lucas will be involved as an executive producer on the next film. “Of course I would never make an Indiana Jones film without George Lucas. That would be insane,” he said last June.

Spielberg also reassured fans that Ford’s hero will not meet his maker in Indiana Jones 5, saying: “I think this one is straight down the pike for fans. The one thing I will tell you is I’m not killing off Harrison at the end of it.”