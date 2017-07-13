Shia LaBeouf issues apology for racist arrest rant

"It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom."

Shia LaBeouf has apologised for his behaviour after video footage of him angrily resisting arrest emerged.

The 31-year-old actor was arrested in the lobby of a hotel in Savannah, Georgia in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah police said that the Transformers actor became “disorderly” after he asked a stranger for a cigarette and the stranger said no.

During a tirade aimed at the arresting officers, which was captured on video, LaBeouf told a black cop: “Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck, who ask for cigarettes?”

He also told a black officer, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” and claimed angrily that “a black man arrested me for being white.”

LaBeouf wrote in a statement shared on Twitter: “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

He continued: “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

LaBeouf was later released from a Savannah jail after posting $7,000 (£5,400) bail.

LaBeouf was also arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a man at his anti-Trump art installation in New York City. The actor and his collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

After LaBeouf said he felt “abandoned” by the New York museum, his controversial installation was later moved to a museum in Liverpool.