Shia LaBeouf to spend month at isolated cabin in Lapland

#ALONETOGETHER project is Shia's latest performance art stunt

Shia LaBeouf will spend a month in an isolated cabin in Lapland, the latest in the film star’s recent series of performance art stunts.

The #ALONETOGETHER project, which begins today (April 12), sees LaBeouf hole out at a Finnish cabin, his only source of communication with the outside world coming through text messages to a Helsinki museum.

LaBeouf’s art collaborators Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner will also spend time in separate Lapland cabins.

Last month, it was reported that LaBeouf had moved his anti-Trump art project to Liverpool to guarantee its safety.

The actor-turned-performance artist launched the project on January 20, shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

He and collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

However, LaBeouf was later arrested and charged over an alleged assault of a man at the installation. The Museum of the Moving Image subsequently decided to remove the art project, explaining that the site had “become a flashpoint for violence”. LaBeouf said at the time that he felt “abandoned” by the museum.

The project then relocated to Albuquerque in New Mexico, before it was taken down again amid safety concerns after gun shots were heard in the area.