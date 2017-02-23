Shia Labeouf’s anti-Trump live-stream taken down again after ‘shots are fired’

Project was originally launched shortly before US President's inauguration

Shia LaBeouf has shut down his anti-Trump live stream after shots were allegedly fired in the area.

The actor-turned-performance artist launched the project in New York last month (January 20) shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

He called on the public to visit the installation, which was held at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and utter the words “He will not divide us” over the course of Trump’s entire Presidency.

Last month, LaBeouf was arrested and charged over an alleged assault of a man at the installation.

The project recently moved to Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater earlier this week due to concerns about violence and safety at its original location.

Now he has had to pull the live stream. The actor wrote on Twitter: “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

LaBeouf described the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participation.”