Shia LaBeouf’s new film ‘Man Down’ makes £7 at UK box office

The war movie was only shown at one cinema in Burnley

Shia LaBeouf’s latest film, Man Down, took in just £7 at the UK box office in its opening weekend.

Man Down is a war movie directed by Dito Montiel. As well as LaBeouf, it also stars Kate Mara, Gary Oldman, Jai Courtney and Jose Pablo Cantillo. LaBeouf plays a US marine suffering from PTSD after fighting in Afghanistan.

With just one cinema showing the film in the UK (the Reel Cinema in Burnley), ComScore reports that Man Down had a total weekend gross of £7.

The film was released on digital platforms the same day (Friday, March 31). It was released in the US last December.

Man Down has received largely negative reviews from critics, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a critics’ score of 15%. Its user-generated IMDB score, however, is a more acceptable 5.9.

Last month, it was reported that LaBeouf had moved his anti-Trump art project to Liverpool to guarantee its safety.

The actor-turned-performance artist launched the project on January 20, shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

He and collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

However, LaBeouf was later arrested and charged over an alleged assault of a man at the installation. The Museum of the Moving Image subsequently decided to remove the art project, explaining that the site had “become a flashpoint for violence”. LaBeouf said at the time that he felt “abandoned” by the museum.

The project then relocated to Albuquerque in New Mexico, before it was taken down again amid safety concerns after gun shots were heard in the area.