Shia LaBeouf released from jail after being arrested for public drunkenness

The actor is alleged to have behaved 'aggressively' towards a police officer in a hotel lobby.

Shia LaBeouf has been released from jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.

The 31-year-old actor is understood to have been arrested in the lobby of a hotel in Savannah, Georgia in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 8).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah police have said that the Transformers actor became “disorderly” after he asked a stranger for a cigarette and the stranger said no.

The actor is said to have responded by “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present”. Police said that LaBeouf was then asked to leave the hotel lobby, but the actor refused and started to act aggressively towards a police officer. He then ran to another hotel nearby in an attempt to avoid arrest, before being cuffed and taken in.

He is now understood to have been released from a Savannah jail after posting $7,000 (£5,400) bail. The actor has yet to release any kind of statement on the alleged incident.

LaBeouf was also arrested in January after he allegedly assaulted a man at his anti-Trump art installation in New York City. The actor and his collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

After LaBeouf said he felt “abandoned” by the New York museum, his controversial installation was later moved to a museum in Liverpool.