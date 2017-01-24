Watch Shia LaBeouf scream in the face of a white supremacist during anti-Trump protest livestream

From the actor's latest #HeWillNotDivideUs art project

Shia LaBeouf shut down a white supremacist who tried to hijack his #HeWillNotDivideUs art project/anti-Trump protest livestream.

LaBeouf launched the project last week (January 20) shortly before Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

A Twitter account for the project recently posted a clip of a man appearing to shout racist slogans, including David Lane’s Fourteen Words, into the camera lens.

LaBeouf soon confronts the man, yelling “He will not divide us” repeatedly into his face until he leaves. Watch below.

LaBeouf describes the project on its website as follows: “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

