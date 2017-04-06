Shia LaBeouf’s new film ‘Man Down’ has now taken £21 at the UK box office

Just three customers have bought tickets to watch the war movie.

Shia LaBeouf’s latest film, Man Down, has now taken a total of £21 at the UK box office.

The war movie hit the headlines this week after it emerged that it took a meagre £7 over its opening weekend. Just one UK cinema, the Reel Cinema in Burnley, is showing the film, and just one customer had bought a ticket.

Now The Hollywood Reporter reports that two more cinema-goers have bought tickets, tripling the film’s overall haul.

“I think we’ve sold three tickets in total,” the cinema’s manager said, adding that she hadn’t “experienced anything like it before.”

The manager also said it is “highly likely” the cinema won’t sell any more tickets for Man Down, meaning it will end its UK cinema run with a box office total of £21.

Man Down also stars Kate Mara, Gary Oldman, Jai Courtney and Jose Pablo Cantillo. LaBeouf plays a US marine suffering from PTSD after fighting in Afghanistan.

The film was released on digital platforms the same day as it opened at Burnley’s Reel Cinema (Friday, March 31). It was released in the US last December.

Man Down has received largely negative reviews from critics, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a critics’ score of 15%. Its user-generated IMDB score, however, is a more acceptable 5.9.

Last month, it was reported that LaBeouf had moved his anti-Trump art project to Liverpool to guarantee its safety.

The actor-turned-performance artist launched the project on January 20, shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

He and collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö installed a live-stream camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, and urged members of the public to utter the words “he will not divide us” as they walked by.

However, LaBeouf was later arrested and charged over an alleged assault of a man at the installation. The Museum of the Moving Image subsequently decided to remove the art project, explaining that the site had “become a flashpoint for violence”. LaBeouf said at the time that he felt “abandoned” by the museum.

The project then relocated to Albuquerque in New Mexico, before it was taken down again amid safety concerns after gun shots were heard in the area.