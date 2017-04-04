Sigourney Weaver confirms that ‘Avatar’ sequels will begin filming later this year

The long-awaited follow-up to James Cameron's all-conquering 2009 film will officially be in production soon

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that the long-awaited sequels to Avatar will begin filming in the autumn.

The acclaimed 2009 film – directed by Titanic and Aliens‘ James Cameron – was released only after 15 years of development, and starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Weaver. Cameron confirmed last year that there are plans to make four sequels to Avatar.

Progress on those follow-up films now appears to moving swiftly, with Weaver disclosing that the shooting of the sequels will begin later this year. Despite Cameron claiming last month that his projected 2018 release date for Avatar 2 wasn’t happening, the Alien star has said that production will commence before the year is up.

“We’re starting!” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter at a screening last night (April 3). “We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”

Speaking recently about the huge undertaking required to make four more sequels to his 2009 original, Cameron said that all the films will be made at the same time.

“It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it.

Cameron also confirmed that production had been “pretty well designed on all our creatures and sets” and that the crew involved were “full tilt boogie right now.”

“This is my day job and pretty soon we’ll be 24/7.”