Simon Pegg and Nick Frost working on new horror-comedy film

The 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' duo have also set up their own film and TV production company, Stolen Picture

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have reunited to executively produce a new horror-comedy film.

The Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End duo – who first worked together on the sitcom Spaced, which debuted in 1999 – have resumed their creative partnership by forming a new film and TV production company, Stolen Picture.

The first project that Stolen Picture will bring out is Slaughterhouse Rulez, a horror-comedy in the style of the aforementioned ‘Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy’. While Pegg and Frost aren’t expected to star in the new Sony Pictures-backed film, they will executively produce the new Crispian Mills-directed movie (via Deadline).

Slaughterhouse Rulez will be set in an elite boarding school where “boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness – and they’re about to meet their match,” reads Deadline‘s description.

“The story’s hero, Don Wallace, is a wide-eyed new boy from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals, presided by sadistic sixth formers. Matters of status are aggressively enforced and conversation with school goddess Clemsie, are strictly forbidden.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“But this ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prize school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole and an unspeakable horror is unleashed,” it continues. “Soon a new pecking order will be established as pupils, teachers and the school matron become locked in a bloody battle for survival.”