Sir Ian McKellen to reprise role of Gandalf in new one-man show

Sir Ian McKellen will return to the role of Gandalf the Grey once again for a new one-man show.

The celebrated veteran actor became synonymous with the wizard character following the film adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit novels. McKellen played Gandalf in six films, beginning with 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring and concluding in 2014 with the final Hobbit film, The Battle of the Five Armies.

McKellen will reprise his acclaimed role in a new one-man theatre production in London, entitled Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You. Set to be directed by the Park Theatre’s Artistic Director Jez Bond, McKellen will revisit some of his greatest acting roles – including Gandalf and Macbeth – over the course of nine performances in July.

Money raised from ticket sales will go towards the preservation of the Park Theatre, which is located in the Finsbury Park area of the capital. Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You will run from July 3-9, with tickets starting at £85 – though a select number of £10 tickets will be available to buy on the day of each performance. Find out more information here.

Last year, McKellen reportedly turned down a $1.5 million offer to officiate a wedding dressed as Gandalf.