Sir Patrick Stewart celebrates Huddersfield Town going top of the Premier League table

The Terriers were promoted to the top flight of English football after making it through the Championship play-offs at the end of last season

Sir Patrick Stewart has celebrated his football team, Huddersfield Town, holding the top spot of the Premier League.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Terriers, as the Yorkshire team are known, were promoted to the Premiership after making it through the Championship play-offs at the end of last season.

Huddersfield’s first fixture in the top-flight was against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday (August 11). The newly-promoted team won 3-0 following a Joel Ward own goal and two strikes from Steve Mounie.

“Our lads, our team, our club,” wrote Stewart underneath a photo of him celebrating in a Huddersfield shirt. “Welcome to the Premiership, you marvels.”

Huddersfield are currently at the top of the Premiership table. They are equal on points with Manchester City, Arsenal, Burnley, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, but have a better goal difference. Teams playing tomorrow (August 13) will have to win by more than three goals to knock them off the top spot.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this year, Stewart announced his retirement from the X-Men franchise.

The actor played the mutant leader Professor Charles Xavier. He told a SiriusXM Town Hall in February that superhero spin-off film Logan would be his final movie of the series.

The actor recounted the moment that he, Jackman and director James Mangold watched the film together last week in Berlin. “I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it.” He told the crowd, “at one point [Hugh] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [wipes tear from eye] like this, and then I realised I had just done the same thing.

“Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realised there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.’”