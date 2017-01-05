‘Slender Man’ movie director confirmed

A feature film based on the cult internet meme is due out in 2018.

The forthcoming Slender Man movie has found its director.

Sylvain White, whose previous film credits include The Losers and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, has been hired to helm the 2018 film.

David Birke, writer of forthcoming psychological thriller Elle, is writing the script for the Slender Man movie. Shooting is due to start this spring, Deadline reports. Casting has yet to be revealed.

Slender Man or SlenderMan is a supernatural figure who is typically depicted in internet memes as an abnormally tall, thin man with white skin and no facial features.

The first known use of the character was on an internet forum in 2009 by a user called Eric Knudsen. During a Photoshop contest on the website Something Awful, users were challenged to ‘paranormalise’ real-life pictures. Knudsen (going by the username Victor Surge) contributed the original image of Slender Man, holding hands with a young girl.

Since then, Slender Man’s popularity has snowballed online. The character caused a moral panic in 2014 when two teenagers in Wisconsin who tried to murder their friend cited the character as an inspiration for their actions.

He is already the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary, Beware The Slenderman. Watch the trailer here.

Read: Who is Slenderman? The Viral Bogeyman Behind HBO’s True Crime Documentary Explained