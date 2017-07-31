So, apparently ‘Deadpool 2’ is going to be like ‘Rush Hour’

According to the comic book character's creator Rob Liefeld.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has compared the second movie to ’90s Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker flick Rush Hour.

Liefeld, the writer-artist behind the original Deadpool comic books, explained that the casting of Josh Brolin as Cable means that Ryan Reynold’s title character has now met his match.

“He’s such a great actor, that’s where it starts, and gravitas, and who else really is going to hold their ground with Ryan as Wade/Deadpool,” Liefeld said of Brolin in a ComicBook.com interview. “That is energy unbridled, and so you’ve gotta hold your ground. When I see the two of them I’m like “It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour, and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it’s going to be great.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Deadpool 2 is shooting now and Brolin has recently shared a picture from the set, teasing his transformation into Cable.

Ryan Reynolds has also shared a picture from the set, featuring himself in full Deadpool costume, with Hunt For The Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison on his back. Dennison joins the confirmed cast for Deadpool 2, alongside Jack Kesy as villain Black Tom Cassidy, Zazie Beetz, Shitori Kutsuna and Leslie Uggams.

Little is known about the sequel’s plot, but the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March. Entitled ‘No Good Deed’, the clip sees Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool responding to a street robbery in his usual, meta way. It also features a cameo from iconic Marvel founder Stan Lee.

The film’s producer Simon Kinberg has said of the eagerly-anticipated sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”