‘Song to Song’ behind-the-scenes video features Iggy Pop and Patti Smith, reveals Arcade Fire cut from film

Terrence Malick’s upcoming film stars Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara.

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Song to Song has been released, with Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Patti Smith and The Black Lips all appearing.

The film is directed by Terrance Malik who has previously worked on films such as The Tree of Life and The Thin Red Line. The trailer for Song to Song was released last month.

Song to Song is set in Austin’s music scene and stars Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender, and Ryan Gosling. It is about two couples (portrayed by Mara/Gosling and Portman/Fassbender) who “chase success through a rock‘n’roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” You can watch the behind-the-scenes video below.

The film also features an unreleased Patti Smith song called ‘God Running’, with music by Die Antwoord, Bob Dylan, the Plasmatics, Julianna Barwick, Meredith Monk, Gyptian, Sharon Van Etten, and more also appearing.

Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Lydon, and Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) all have speaking parts, playing themselves. Diplo, Tegan and Sara, Florence Welch, Big Freedia, and Spank Rock all also make appearances.

According to Pitchfork, Lykke Li plays Ryan Gosling’s ex-lover and the two of them perform Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “It Hurts to Be Alone” together, in a version produced by Nigel Godrich. The Black Lips also play Rooney Mara’s band.

Arcade Fire, Iron & Wine, and Fleet Foxes are among the artists who were filmed but were cut from the final version of the film.