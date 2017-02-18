Watch Iggy Pop and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea in ‘Song to Song’ film trailer

The Terrance Malik film stars Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Ryan Gosling.

The trailer for Song to Song has been released, with both Iggy Pop and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea making cameos.

The film is directed by Terrance Malik who has previously worked on films such as The Tree of Life and The Thin Red Line.

Song to Song is set in Austin’s music scene and stars Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender, and Ryan Gosling. It is about two couples (portrayed by Mara/Gosling and Portman/Fassbender) who “chase success through a rock‘n’roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” You can watch the trailer below.

According to Pitchfork, Arcade Fire, Iron & Wine, and Alan Palomo of Neon Indian are also rumored to be in the film. Song to Song premieres at SXSW on March 10. Iggy Pop recently appeared in a short film alongside Thurston Moore for Rough Trade. The pair discussed their careers, their mutual admiration for each other’s music, and performed Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ in the clip

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop has appeared on a new single from Manchester band PINS, giving a narrated spoken word performance on their track ‘Aggrophobe’.

Iggy Pop last released the Josh Homme collaborative album ‘Post Pop Depression’ in 2016 and hinted in June of that year that the album may be his last. “I will step back at some point,” he said on an episode of The Graham Norton Show. “Another album would be a big undertaking from an old git like me!”

Speaking of the PINS track, Pop told i-D; “I’ve got a session with a bunch of girls from Manchester called PINS. They sent me a good song and they’re looking for a narration in it, and I liked their music and their picture, so I’m doing that.”