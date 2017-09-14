‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actor Frank Vincent dies

The actor played Phil Leotardo in the HBO series

Actor and musician Frank Vincent has died, aged 80.

The star appeared in HBO crime classic The Sopranos as Phil Leotardo, as well as Martin Scorsese films Raging Bull and Goodfellas. He passed away peacefully on September 13, surrounded by his family. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

Vincent was a New Jersey native, who began his entertainment career in the 1970s. His big break into the world of film was 1976’s The Death Collector, alongside longtime friend and fellow actor Joe Pesci.

He played the pivotal role of mobster Billy Batts in iconic 1990 gangster film Goodfellas, whose line “go get your f***ing shine box,” became a classic of 90s cinema. He also appeared in Scorsese’s Casino in 1995.

“Marty has a knack for… picking people who are really not that well known and to develop them as actors,” Vincent said of Scorsese in a 2011 interview. “Joe Pesci and I had the chemistry anyway, from playing together for years. Marty used it three times: He used it [in Raging Bull], he used it in Casino, and he used it in Goodfellas. It was quite a nice thing for us because it brought us into the film business. And we had to learn pretty fast how to do it and what to do.”