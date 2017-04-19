Marvel confirms its future ‘Avengers’ plans for Spider-Man

Tom Holland's webslinger made his MCU debut in last year's 'Captain America: Civil War'

Spider-Man will feature in the fourth Avengers movie, Marvel’s boss has confirmed.

The webslinger made his MCU debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and is also due to appear in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Now Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has told The Hollywood Reporter that there are plans for Spider-Man to feature in the next Avengers film, which is due in 2019.

He said of the studio’s plans for Spidey: “That’s as far as it goes for now.”

In the meantime, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be seen in this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. He stars opposite Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture in the reboot, which is said to have a younger, John Hughes-like tone.

In February, new Spider-Man toy merchandise appeared to give fans an insight into the film’s plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro shows what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens globally on July 7. The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).