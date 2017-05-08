The clip debuted during the transmission of last night's MTV Movie and TV Awards

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming has been released – watch the new clip below.

The next cinematic installment of the beloved Marvel character – which will star British actor Tom Holland in the title role – was previewed last month with the second trailer, which saw Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in conversation with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) about what it takes to become an Avenger.

More footage from Spider-Man: Homecoming arrived last night during the MTV Movie and TV Awards, with the new clip previewing a short segment from the film where the mutant superhero mistakenly reveals his powers to his roommate Ned (played by Jacob Batalon).

Watch the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer below.

The new film has been directed by Jon Watts, and will star Holland, Donald Glover and Zendaya. The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit screens on July 7.

Back in February, the toy merchandise around the forthcoming movie appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens later this summer.