The ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opening figures have been revealed, naming South Korea as the film’s biggest international market, according to Variety.

The film, which opened on Wednesday July 5th, took $3.7 million in ticket sales in South Korea alone on its first day of showings, which increased to $10.4million through Friday. This is a 157% increase on the takings from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield.

Internationally, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ made $25.3 million through Thursday. In the UK, the opening day ticket sales reached $3.4 million, with a further $2 million on Thursday. The film will be released in France and Germany next week, but no release date has yet been set for China.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, is directed by Jon Watts and stars 21-year old Tom Holland as the titular superhero. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sees Spider-Man/Peter Parker struggling to prove himself worthy of joining the Avengers to a doubtful Tony Stark/Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr). The film has received generally positive reviews, with a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.