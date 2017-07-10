‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ producers respond to Zendaya-Mary Jane Watson rumours

She's called "MJ" for a reason, right?

Spider-Man: Homecoming producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have dismissed suggestions that Zendaya’s character in the film is actually Mary Jane Watson.

Zendaya’s quick-witted character in the hit reboot, Michelle, is referred to towards the end as “MJ”, leading fans to speculate that she could turn out to be the favourite

However, Marvel boss Feige has insisted Michelle is her own character. He told IGN: “We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily, but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love. She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an “M” in Michelle and an “M” in Mary.”

He added: “So we’re so clever and we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?’ And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate. It was never a big, ‘Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!’ There are big reveals in the movie. That’s not one of them.'”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

READ: The NME Review of Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Sony boss Pascal then confirmed: “She is not going to end as being Mary Jane Watson.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming has already made a seriously impressive start at the box office. The film has also received generally very positive reviews, with a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.