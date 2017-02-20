‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy pictures reveal more about the movie reboot

Tom Holland-fronted reboot swings into cinemas this July.

Newly-released Spider-Man: Homecoming toy artwork has revealed more about the upcoming reboot.

Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro shows what the villainous Shocker – played by Bokeem Woodbine – may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

3/4: New York Toy Fair 2017 was a blast! Thanks to @firstordertransmissions and @makingstarwars, I was lucky enough to attend @Hasbro's off-site event today, and was blown away! This is Hasbro's best year for Toy Fair by far, and all of the Hasbro staff members were a class act! They held an amazing theater presentation talking about everything that they have in store for the next few months. We got sneak peeks at all sorts of toys including new 40th Anniversary Star Wars figures, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 figures, and of course, Spider-Man Homecoming figures! Once I got to the show floor, my jaw literally dropped to the floor when I saw how amazing all of these figures look, especially @TomHolland2013's 6" Marvel Legends Spidey figure with Peter's head. It looks exactly like Tom! When the event was over, Hasbro was kind enough to send everyone home with a gift bag with some toys including Star Wars Black Series Figures and Marvel Legends figures! I was fortunate enough to receive a Black Series Baze Malbus, and a new Marvel Legends Green Goblin! They look absolutely spectacular! Hasbro has really stepped up their game over the past few years, and I am so grateful to @firstordertransmissions and @makingstarwars for giving me the opportunity to attend this year! Thanks again Hasbro for making this an incredible Toy Fair! I can't wait to get my hands on all of the Star Wars 40th Anniversary figures, the Guardians Volume 2 figures, The Last Jedi figures, and of course, the Spider-Man Homecoming figures! #HasbroToyFair #NYTF2017 #GotGVol2 #SpiderManHomecoming

A post shared by Eric Cameron 🤘🏻🕸🕷 (@ericcameronfilms) on

Meanwhile, new Lego artwork could offer a glimpse at some kind of big battle scene in the reboot.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which stars young British actor Tom Holland as the webslinger, is due out on July 7, 2017.

The film follows Peter Parker during his sophomore year at high school, and is being touted as a coming-of-age tale as opposed to a more traditional origin story.

For the first time, the production is joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios, opening the way for Spider-Man to appear on screen with other characters from the Marvel universe. Holland made his debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and Tony Stark  – played by Robert Downey Jr. – will make an appearance in Homecoming.

Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton as his nemesis Vulture, along with Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Michael Chernus as The Tinkerer.

Holland will also appear as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity Wars. He has recently shared a video in which he burns the film’s script in order to safeguard against leaks.