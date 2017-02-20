‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy pictures reveal more about the movie reboot

Tom Holland-fronted reboot swings into cinemas this July.

Newly-released Spider-Man: Homecoming toy artwork has revealed more about the upcoming reboot.

Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro shows what the villainous Shocker – played by Bokeem Woodbine – may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

Meanwhile, new Lego artwork could offer a glimpse at some kind of big battle scene in the reboot.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which stars young British actor Tom Holland as the webslinger, is due out on July 7, 2017.

The film follows Peter Parker during his sophomore year at high school, and is being touted as a coming-of-age tale as opposed to a more traditional origin story.

For the first time, the production is joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios, opening the way for Spider-Man to appear on screen with other characters from the Marvel universe. Holland made his debut in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and Tony Stark – played by Robert Downey Jr. – will make an appearance in Homecoming.

Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton as his nemesis Vulture, along with Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker and Michael Chernus as The Tinkerer.

Holland will also appear as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity Wars. He has recently shared a video in which he burns the film’s script in order to safeguard against leaks.