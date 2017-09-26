The latest Spider-Man reboot hit cinemas this summer, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya

The first ten minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to watch now online.

The latest Spider-Man reboot hit cinemas this summer, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, and has been a big hit with critics and film fans alike. It followed on from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire, which came out between 2002 and 2007 and the Columbia Pictures reboot of the franchise with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will now be released digitally on October 17 and aon DVD and Blu-ray on October 31. Ahead of that, you can preview the film’s opening below.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Holland recently responded to Kirsten Dunst’s criticism of the superhero reboot. Asked about the new movie before it came out, Dunst said: “We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”

Sharing his thoughts on what Dunst said, Holland said: “You know, she’s entitled to her own opinion and I’m not one to judge at all. I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it’s a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know?”

He continued: “All I know is I had the greatest time on this movie and I absolutely loved it and, you know, if she doesn’t want to go and see it, I don’t really care. I don’t dislike her in any way for what she said and she’s entitled to her own opinion, so it’s all cool.”

Sony and Marvel have already confirmed a sequel to Homecoming, slated for July 5, 2019. It has been reported that it will co-star a major Marvel character, though this is unlikely to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.