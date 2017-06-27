Spider-Man’s “secret cameo” in ‘Iron Man 2’ confirmed

The superhero's current actor, Tom Holland, has green-lit the long-running fan theory about the 2010 film

Tom Holland has confirmed the long-held fan theory that Peter Parker – aka Spider-Man – had a secret cameo in Iron Man 2.

The superhero’s short appearance in the 2010 film has been a popular theory among Marvel fans ever since its release seven years ago. Parker’s cameo is thought to come at the moment a young boy in an Iron Man mask stands up to a Hammer drone at the Stark Expo – only to be saved by the titular superhero seconds later, with Iron Man then thanking the boy by quipping: “Nice work, kid.”

Speaking to the HuffPost, current Spider-Man actor Holland confirmed the fan theory once and for all.

“I can confirm that as of today,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming star said. “I literally had a conversation with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now.

“It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”

While Spider-Man: Homecoming has yet to even hit cinemas, news about its sequel is already gathering – with the follow-up film set to feature a major Marvel character. It’s unlikely, however, to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.