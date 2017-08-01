‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland responds to Kirsten Dunst’s ‘Homecoming’ criticism

Dunst said 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was "milking that cow for money".

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has responded to Kirsten Dunst’s criticism of the superhero reboot.

Dunst played Mary-Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire’s webslinger in director Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film trilogy, which came out between 2002 and 2007. Columbia Pictures then rebooted the franchise with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

These films were followed by another reboot, this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, which has been a big hit with critics and film fans alike. Asked about the new movie before it came out, Dunst said: “We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”

Sharing his thoughts on what Dunst said, Holland told Movie ‘n’ Co UK: “You know, she’s entitled to her own opinion and I’m not one to judge at all. I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it’s a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know?”

He continued: “All I know is I had the greatest time on this movie and I absolutely loved it and, you know, if she doesn’t want to go and see it, I don’t really care. I don’t dislike her in any way for what she said and she’s entitled to her own opinion, so it’s all cool.”

Sony and Marvel have already confirmed a sequel to Homecoming, slated for July 5, 2019. It has been reported that it will co-star a major Marvel character, though this is unlikely to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.