‘Split’ director M Night Shyamalan drops hint about sequel

The thriller starring James McAvoy has been a surprise box office smash since it opened in January.

Director M Night Shyamalan has heavily hinted that he is working on a sequel to Split.

Split, a psychological thriller which stars James McAvoy as a kidnapper with dissociative personality disorder, opened in cinemas on January 20.

The film, whose cast also includes rising stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley, has proven to be a surprise box office smash, grossing over $140 million (£110 million) at the global box office, a hefty sum considering it was made for just $9 million (£7 million).

“I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split…” Shyamalan wrote teasingly on Twitter over the weekend.

Shyamalan previously explained the link between Split and his 2000 superhero movie Unbreakable, which appear to take place in the same cinematic universe.

Asked whether the connection means he is planning another film in the same universe, a more explicit follow-up to Unbreakable, Shyamalan said in late-January: “I want to make a final movie to finish the story of that movie and this movie, then a final conversation of that would be great.”

He added: “The Shyamalanverse began with ‘Unbreakable’ then… It began there, then we’ll see. I have an outline.”