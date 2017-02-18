Watch an unsettling new clip from St. Vincent’s horror film ‘The Birthday Party’

Vincent has contributed the film to the anthology movie 'XX', which is out now

A new clip from St. Vincent‘s short horror film The Birthday Party has been shared, as the anthology movie it is taken from, XX, enjoys its release.

The artist – AKA Annie Clark – made her directorial debut with the contribution to XX, with her eight-minute film depicting a child’s party that goes wrong.

With XX now in selected theatres and on-demand following its release yesterday (February 17), Clark has unveiled one final teaser for her part in the anthology. As guests file into the party, the camera switches between slow-motion shots of the exasperated main character and someone dressed in a panda costume locking eyes across the room.

Watch the final teaser for XX below.

Speaking to FACT about The Birthday Party, Clark revealed that the tale was somewhat based on a true story – albeit in a “very, very, very, very abstracted” way.

“It’s the idea of waking up with a death in the house and making a split-second decision to try and protect your children for as long as you possibly can,” she said.

Earlier this week, Clark paid tribute to Prince by dedicating the latest episode of her Beats One radio show, Mixtape Delivery Service, to the late musician.