Stan Lee films ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ cameo

The Marvel movie is currently in production, and is slated for release in May 2018

Stan Lee has filmed his cameo in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Marvel mogul – who created The Avengers – will place himself within his own fictional world with his appearance in the upcoming film, which is currently in production. Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo are directing, while the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston and Karen Gillan will appear as part of an all-star cast in the highly-anticipated film.

And it was Gillan who confirmed that Lee had joined Infinity War‘s current set in Edinburgh – presumably to film his part in the movie – by posting a picture of the two of them together on set to her Instagram page.

Nebula and the legend and marvel mastermind @therealstanlee A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

While Gillan didn’t explicitly confirm that Lee had filmed his Infinity War cameo over the weekend, the film’s producer Kevin Feige did reveal that the Marvel mastermind had filmed four separate cameo scenes while on set – with one of those almost certain to be for Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released worldwide on May 4 2018.

Lee recently made a cameo in the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2.

The clip sees the titular character responding to a street robbery in his usual meta way, with Lee at one point interjecting – much to Deadpool’s annoyance. Watch the trailer here.