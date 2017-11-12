Stan Lee has reportedly confirmed a solo Black Widow movie

The Marvel comics writer is said to have told a panel in Brisbane that the superhero is getting her own film

Stan Lee has reportedly confirmed that a Black Widow movie will happen in the future.

Natasha Romanova aka the Black Widow has been played by Scarlett Johansson in the movies Iron Man 2, Avengers Assemble, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. She will also appear in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

As ComicBook reports, Marvel comics writer Lee took part in a panel at Supanova Comic Con in Brisbane this weekend (November 11), during which he teased the film.

Asked if he would like to see a film focused on the superhero, Lee is reported to have replied: “One day there will be a Black Widow movie.”

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently spoke about how a Black Widow film could be approached. “[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be,” he told io9. “Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark, and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?

“I really go for the underdog,” he continued. “[And] I think there’s a way in with any of the characters. You just have to find it and find what honours what’s already there with the source material, but also brings it into a more entertaining form for the audience.”

Meanwhile, director Joe Russo has said Avengers: Infinity War could be the longest Marvel film yet.

“The current cut is over two-and-a-half [hours],” he told Collider. “Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done. I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two-and-a-half-hour, two-and-a-half-hour plus range.”