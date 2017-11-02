At least 10 more years of ‘Star Wars’ films are being planned

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that there are plenty of stories left in the franchise yet

At least 10 more years of Star Wars film are being planned, according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

The revival of the iconic sci-fi franchise in recent years has enjoyed great success, with the latest installment, The Last Jedi, set to hit cinemas worldwide on December 15.

The future seems bright for Star Wars fans beyond the next set of already-scheduled films, with Kennedy – who heads Lucasfilm – confirming that the studio had at least 10 years’ worth of Star Wars stories to work on.

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” she told The Star Wars Show.

“Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8,” she clarified. “But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet, and that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!”

