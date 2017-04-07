The ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ script has been completed

Progress on the sequel trilogy continues ahead of the release of Episode 8 - 'The Last Jedi' - later this year

The director of Star Wars: Episode IX has confirmed that the first draft of its script has been completed.

The third part of the sequel trilogy is set for release in late 2019, and will follow the next installment of the series The Last Jedi, which will hit theatres worldwide on December 15.

Progress on the final part of the trilogy appears to be well on course, with the news of the completion of a draft script for Episode 9 coming a full eight months before the release of The Last Jedi.

According to director Colin Trevorrow – who helmed Jurassic World – a completed first draft of the screenplay for Episode 9 now exists. “We’re writing, we’re designing, and there is a draft,” he told MTV. “You know, we’re throwing 110 percent of our souls into it, so there will be nothing left of me when I’m done.”

The swift progress of the script-writing follows the news this week that Episode 9 is due to start casting in July.

Meanwhile, Trevorrow claimed back in January that he wants to emulate original Star Wars director George Lucas in regards to his own directorial approach.

“I just want to embrace that kind of invention and creativity that he brought to it,” Trevorrow said. “When George Lucas made Star Wars, people thought it was crazy. But it’s the greatest story ever told.”