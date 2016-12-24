‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher stabilised and in intensive care following medical emergency

Carrie Fisher has been stabilised and is in intensive care following a medical emergency on a plane last night (December 23).

The actress, who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, was on a flight from LA to London yesterday when she is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ, the Star Wars actress went into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before her flight touched down in Los Angeles.

She is said to have received treatment from a medic who was travelling aboard the plane. Paramedics then took her to a nearby hospital after landing, TMZ reports.

Fisher’s brother has now told The Associated Press that his sister has been stabilised and moved to an intensive care unit where she is receiving excellent care. However, as Access Hollywood reports, he said he could not classify her condition.

“We have to wait and be patient,” Todd Fisher added. “We have so little information ourselves.”

Fisher had been in Europe promoting her latest book The Princess Diarist. She reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen as Leia in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII.