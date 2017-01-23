‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ title revealed

Next franchise film is coming in December

The official title has been revealed for the next Star Wars film.

The new film, formerly known only as Episode 8, is set for release on December 15 and follows 2015’s The Force Awakens.

It has now been confirmed that the film will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi. See the news announced in the image posted to the official Star Wars Facebook page beneath.

A message posted to the official Star Wars website reads: “We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.”

“THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.”

Director Rian Johnson has also revealed that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey is set to be a major part of the next movie.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” he said. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Johnson confirmed that “a large part” of the story will explain Skywalker’s exile on Ahch-To, while the new information adds to the rumours that the film will see Rey train to be a Jedi with Skywalker on the planet.

In other Star Wars news, fans have speculated that Episode 9 – due in 2019 – could be followed by another trilogy of films.