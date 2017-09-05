New ‘Star Wars’ AR game allows you to become a Jedi master

The 'Star Wars: Jedi Challenges' game will enable players to achieve their Jedi dreams through the magic of AR

A new Star Wars AR game will allow fans of the iconic sci-fi series to “awaken [their] inner Jedi”.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

A new collaboration with Lenovo, the game – which can be played using the company’s Mirage AR headset – comes with a replica lightsaber controller and tracking beacon, which provides the full AR (augmented reality) experience.

The Star Wars: Jedi Challenges mobile app runs once players have plugged their phone into the headset, with the first step of becoming a Jedi arriving in the form of tuition from the Archivist, who offers a range of challenges and missions to get players up to speed.

Once ready, the player is then able to battle against such villains as Darth Maul, Kylo Ren and Darth Vader.

Check out a trailer for the game below.

The Star Wars: Jedi Challenges kit is available to pre-order now, and will begin shipping in November. The set is retailing at £249.99 in the UK, while it’ll cost $199.99 in the US.

Meanwhile, a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toy has hinted at a possible intriguing detail about the forthcoming film.