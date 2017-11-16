‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ reveals what Luke Skywalker got up to before ‘The Force Awakens’

The new Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video-game reveals the story of Luke Skywalker’s whereabouts between The Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens.

In The Force Awakens – set 30 years after The Return Of The Jedi – Skywalker is found alone on the remote planet of Ahch-To – site of the ancient Jedi Temple.

New scenes from Battlefront 2 appear to begin filling in those missing 30 years, with one video in particular showing Luke joining Imperial agent Del Meeko on the planet Pillio. Entering late Emperor Palpatine’s private vault the pair discover a space-age compass, which fans are suggesting leads to Ahch-To and the Jedi Temple itself.

Some fans are also suggesting that the design on the compass mirrors that of the book shown in the recent trailer for new film The Last Jedi, thought to be the Journal of the Whills – a journal which outlines the light and dark sides of the Force.

Recently, a fourth Star Wars trilogy was confirmed. It will be helmed by The Last Jedi director and writer Rian Johnson. Disney and Lucasfilm have now announced that Johnson “will create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”

The new trilogy, a statement says, will be “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga” and “will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 (a day before it is released in the US).