Star Wars’ Cantina Band song is named Australia’s favourite sex jam

Ahead of hits by The Weeknd, Rihanna and Ginuwine.

More Australians have sex to John Williams’ ‘Cantina Band’ song from Star Wars than any other piece of streamable music, according to Spotify research.

The streaming giant compiled a list of Australia’s Top 10 sex jams by scouring playlists with the word “sex” in their title. Tracks by Kings of Leon (‘Sex On Fire’), The Weeknd (‘Often’) and Ginuwine (‘Pony’) all appear in the list, but comfortably behind Williams’ composition from the original Star Wars film.

Spotify said Williams ‘Cantina Band’ song “takes out the number one spot on the top sexy time playlists by a landslide.”

Check out the full Top 10 below.

‘Cantina Band’ – John Williams

‘Birthday Sex’ – Jeremih

‘Sex (Cheat Codes X Kris Kross Amsterdam)’ – Cheat Codes

‘Sex With Me’ Rihanna

‘Pony’ – Ginuwine

‘Sex On Fire’ – Kings of Leon

‘Often’ – The Weeknd

‘Earned It’ – The Weeknd

‘Thinkin Bout You’ – Frank Ocean

‘Slow Motion’ – Trey Songz

Because so many Australians seemingly enjoy playing the ‘Cantina Band’ song in sexy situations, John Williams is also named ‘Australia’s favourite sex artist’ by Spotify.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ninja Sex Party, Sex Pistols, Enrique Iglesias, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Omarion, Drake and

Cigarettes After Sex all appear in the Top 10 behind the Oscar-winning composer.