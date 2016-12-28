Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pay tribute

Princess Leia actress passed away yesterday (December 27) after suffering a cardiac arrest two days before Christmas.

Star Wars cast members Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

The writer and actress, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away yesterday (December 27), her family confirmed. She had suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday (December 23) while on board a flight from London to LA.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original,” Ford, who played Han Solo alongside her, said in a statement to People. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely… My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, shared a statement on Twitter and Facebook. He wrote of Fisher: “She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life, and both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years.”

JJ Abrams, who directed Fisher in last year’s successful Star Wars revival The Force Awakens, has also written a short tribute to the actress, eulogising her “power.”

See below for a selection of tributes to Carrie Fisher from other Star Wars cast members and production staff.