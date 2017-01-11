‘Star Wars’ director says Episode 8 has an official title

But he's not telling anyone just yet

Star Wars director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the franchise’s next instalment, Episode 8, has an official title – but he’s not telling anyone just yet.

The new film is set for release on December 15 and follows 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Speaking to USA Today, Johnson said that the title has been known since the “very first draft [of the script that] I wrote.”

He then joked: “I’ll just blurt it out right now,” before adding: “All in good time, my friend.”

Johnson has also revealed that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey is set to be a major part of the next movie.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” he said. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Johnson confirmed that “a large part” of the story will explain Skywalker’s exile on Ahch-To, while the new information adds to the rumours that the film will see Rey train to be a Jedi with Skywalker on the planet.

In other Star Wars news, fans have speculated this week that Episode 9 – due in 2019 – could be followed by another trilogy of films.