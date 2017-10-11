‘Star Wars’ director reveals who ‘The Last Jedi’ is

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is released later this year

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has taken to Twitter to finally put rest to speculation over who ‘the last Jedi’ of the title really is.

Responding to a Vanity Fair tweet which stated “Good luck getting Kathleen Kennedy & @ RianJohnson to explain what # TheLastJedi means”, Johnson replied simply: “It’s Luke.”

See the tweet below.

The news has failed to surprise many of the series’ diehard fans, with one claiming they “love that rian has no patience for clickbait”. Many others have also pointed to numerous statements from throughout the series which all point to Luke as ‘The Last Jedi’.

Yesterday, a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released. Rian Johnson warned fans not to watch the trailer.

The next instalment of the long-running sci-fi franchise will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14 (a day before it is released in the US), with the new film following 2015’s The Force Awakens.

In the extended clip, glimpses are shown of Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) on the island of Ahch-To, where she met the titular ‘last jedi’, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), at the end of The Force Awakens.

The trailer also serves up shots of the likes of major characters Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and General Leia, who is played for the last time by the late Carrie Fisher.