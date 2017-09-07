"It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has put to bed the speculation around who the last Jedi actually is.

Many fans made their minds up way back in February when the debate of whether ‘Jedi’ is plural or not was raging. However, the film’s director has now shared the final word on the matter.

In a long-form interview with The New York Times, Rian confirmed many fans’ arguments for who the last remaining Jedi is/are. “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he said. “Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi”.

The opening crawl for the 2015 film does state clearly: “The sinister First order has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed”.

Johnson elaborates: “There’s always wiggle room in these movies – everything is from a certain point of view – but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he’s removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.”

Meanwhile, Colin Trevorrow dropped out of directing the currently untitled Star Wars: Episode IX, which is currently scheduled for release on May 24, 2019.

Recently, Mark Hamill revealed further details about Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming movie.

Hamill explained “Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in cinemas on December 15 2017.