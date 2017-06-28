Axed ‘Star Wars’ spin-off directors ‘turned Han Solo into Ace Ventura’

Phil Lord and Chris Miller reportedly concerned studio bosses with their 'screwball comedy angle'

The recently departed Star Wars Han Solo spin-off directors were reportedly sacked for turning the classic franchise character into one more akin to Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura, according to new reports.

Last week, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the prequel project after reportedly experiencing “deep fundamental differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

However, a Star Wars fansite now claims that the directors’ “screwball comedy angle” was “starting to interfere with what the character of Han Solo is really about”.

Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of a young Han Solo is described in the report as being “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

It is further claimed that lead star Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”

This led to Kennedy and Kasdan becoming “deeply concerned” with the direction of the film, according to an anonymous source.

It follows another recent report that acting coaches were hired to mentor Ehrenreich after studio bosses became unsatisfied with the performance that they had received.

Hollywood veteran Ron Howard will now instead helm the film – which is scheduled for release in May next year.

Announcing Howard as director last week, Kathleen Kennedy said: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago.”

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”